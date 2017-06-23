Pages Navigation Menu

Ikoyi Prison inmates to get free legal representation ( Read full story here )

Indigent inmates in the Ikoyi Prison will be offered free legal representation to indigent inmates in Ikoyi prisons, this is in furtherance of Lagos State Government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens. The Director, Citizens’ Right Department, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Clara Ibirogba, who led the team expressed concern over the congestion in prisons …

