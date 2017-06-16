Ile-Ife crisis: Court to decide on bail of suspects today

Justice Kudirat Akano of the Osun State High Court will determine today ( Friday) the bail application for Oba Ademola Ademiluyi, Pastor Taiwo Fakowajo and four other suspects, who are on trial in connection with the Ile-Ife clash of March 8, 2017. The judge had on April 28 ordered that the suspects be remanded in …

