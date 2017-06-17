I’ll defeat President Buhari in 2019 Presidential Elections – Gov. Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said on Friday he would defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election. The governor, who spoke at a meeting with political office holders at the Government’s House, Ado Ekiti, claimed he has the attributes to unseat Buhari in two years time. Fayose boasted he would become Nigeria’s next …

