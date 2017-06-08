I’ll like to stay with Barca till end of career, Messi says

FC Barcelona’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi says he will like to remain with the club for the remainder of his career. “It’s what I have always dreamt of and what I always wanted,” the 29-year-old said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messi joined FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and made his first team debut at 17.

