Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’ll like to stay with Barca till end of career- Messi

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

FC Barcelona’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi says he will like to remain with the club for the remainder of his career.

File: Lionel Messi

“It’s what I have always dreamt of and what I always wanted,” the 29-year-old said.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Messi joined FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and made his first team debut at 17.

He has since scored more than 500 goals for the club.

The Argentine has won the La Liga eight times with Barca, the UEFA Champions League four times and Ballon d’Or world player of the year title five times.

Last season under coach Luis Enrique, FC Barcelona were second in La Liga, three points behind champions Real Madrid.

They lost 0-3 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals to eventual beaten finalists Juventus.

Enrique had announced in March that he would leave the club in the summer after three years in charge.

His final match saw Barca capture the Copa del Rey trophy, with Messi scoring the opening goal as they beat Alaves 3-0 to win the competition for a third successive season.

Messi was runner-up to Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or earlier this year.

The post I’ll like to stay with Barca till end of career- Messi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.