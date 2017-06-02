Pages Navigation Menu

I’ll take Badminton to grassroots, says Professor Faruk

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

PROVOST, Niger State College of Education, Professor Faruk Rashid Haruna has officially declared his intention to via for the Presidency of the Nigerian Badminton Federation with a promise to develop the game at all levels, including schools, colleges and universities in the country. Professor Faruk who made the declaration in Minna said that his desire […]

