I’ll win Osun West by-election, says Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, Ademola Adeleke, has said he will win the by-election on July 8.

Adeleke spoke yesterday in Abuja when the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, presented him with PDP’s flag at the party’s national secretariat.

Adeleke is vying for the vacant seat his brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, occupied until his death on April 24.

Describing his chances as very bright, Adeleke said he was not a political neophyte.

The politician said he cut his political teeth under the tutelage of his late brother.

According to him, the death of his older brother will be a deciding factor in the election while his PDP candidature has elicited fear in the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke, who defected from the APC to the PDP during the selection, said he had returned to his political base.

He said: “I believe victory is ours. We are winning. Nobody can stop us in Osun State. After the July 8 election, we will surely come back to this PDP national secretariat to celebrate our victory.

“The APC is not a steadfast party. They lie too much. I am not new in Osun politics. I have worked closely with my late brother, who was the grand master of Osun politics. The death of Senator Adeleke will surely play a great part in the election and ensure my victory.”

The post I’ll win Osun West by-election, says Adeleke appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

