“I’m 95% Cuter Than Them” – Bobrisky hit at haters

Nigerian Snapchat king, Bobrisky, is coming at all those ladies who are hell bent on hating on him – the cross dresser is 95%% certain that he cuter than them. The transvestite took to his IG page to brag: ‘All dis girls hating 😂😂😂😂😂 I’m 95% cuter than them , Bobrisky is ugly someone bought …

The post “I’m 95% Cuter Than Them” – Bobrisky hit at haters appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

