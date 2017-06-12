Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

"I’m A Fan" Does Not Belong To Phyno, Pia Mia’s Version Is The Only One Authorised – Decarlo

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

US Based Singer, Decarlo says he’s the original writer of the controversial song “I’m a fan” and that Pia Mia’s song is the only one authorised.

The song was initially released on Phyno’s album “The Playmaker” in 2016 featuring Mr. Eazi and Decarlo while Pia Mia released hers on May 26, 2017, in collaboration with Jeremih.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Nigerians had also accused Pia Mia of stealing Phyno’s song, as he had

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.