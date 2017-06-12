Pages Navigation Menu

‘I’m A Fan’ songwriter says Pia Mia has the only version authorized, not Phyno – Nigerian Entertainment Today

T Cole, the writer of now viral song, 'I'm a Fan' has come out to say he pitched the demo to various artistes. Nigerian rapper, Phyno had featured the track on his 2016 album The Playmaker, while rising American pop star Pia Mia released her version
