Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m a true man of God – Actor Majid Michel – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

I'm a true man of God – Actor Majid Michel
Daily Post Nigeria
Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has stressed that he is a true servant of God. The actor said this in response to his critics, who had earlier dismissed his claims of being a pastor as a ploy to preserve his popularity among movie fans on
Majid Michel: Born Again Actor Insists He Is A Bond-Servant Of ChristBuzzNigeria.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.