I’m Broke And Now Live With My Mom – Music Star

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Jamaican born American singer, Sean Kingston, has revealed his dire financial situation in a legal battle over unpaid lawyer bills. The singer filed court docs stating he has less than $500 in his bank accounts and owns no property or cars. In 2015, the lawyer James J. Gangitano sued Kingston, accusing him of refusing to …

