“I’m currently receiving professional help” – Tiger Woods

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

Embed from Getty Images Veteran Golfer Tiger Woods, who was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI last month, has said that he is currently receiving professional  help to manage his medications and the ways he deals with his back pain and sleep disorder. In a message shared via his Twitter page, Woods said: I am currently receiving […]

