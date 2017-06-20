“I’m currently receiving professional help” – Tiger Woods

Embed from Getty Images Veteran Golfer Tiger Woods, who was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI last month, has said that he is currently receiving professional help to manage his medications and the ways he deals with his back pain and sleep disorder. In a message shared via his Twitter page, Woods said: I am currently receiving […]

The post “I’m currently receiving professional help” – Tiger Woods appeared first on BellaNaija.

