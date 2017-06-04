I’m determined to put my songs on Nigerian lips

–Bodega, Israeli-American singer

For Israeli-American singer, songwriter and presenter, Ms. Bodega, her coming to Nigeria was borne out of her determination to put her songs on the lips of Africans, most especially, Nigerians whose Afropop music has been a source of inspiration for her.

Over the years, the multi-talented singer and label owner has pushed to penetrate the African market with her Afro pop music, a genre that is not popular where she hailed from. But Bodega is not new to breaking new barriers and taking bold steps. This explains her musical voyage to different European countries, where she has managed to establish herself as not just a musician but also a writer, producer and performer.

Coming to Nigeria

Since her arrival in Nigeria, Bodega has worked with Nigerian musicians on a number of projects, and music lovers have lauded her talent and work rate. When asked what prompted her to work with Nigerian artistes, she said: “Nigerian musicians are some of the best I have seen and worked with. And in today’s popular music of Afrobeats/Afropop, they have somehow been able to take their traditional sounds and fit them perfectly into a popular and catchy genre, with the perfect blend of sweet melodies, hot rhythms and an energetic dance style. It is no wonder Nigeria is the hub of this genre, which reaches all over Africa and now receiving worldwide acclaim. I am glad to be part of that dream.”

When in Rome…

Bodega is a true believer in the axiom ‘when in Rome do as the Romans’. And has helped her in a lot of ways. Hear her: “I am a true believer that ‘when in Rome do as the Romans’ and this helps me a lot when I travel around the world. When I travel to a country, I like to get to know the culture from the inside as much as possible. I eat the foods, learn some of the languages and customs so as to really connect and not only come with the eyes and attitude of a tourist. As a woman, it is often harder to cut through some of the businesses run by men. I do my best to stay strong and at the same time respect the local culture and traditions.”

First contact with music

Bodega had her first contact with music at a tender age and since then the passion to keep learning music from different cultures has grown without borders. For her, the excitement and energy of constantly creating and performing kept her going.

Sharing her experience with Entertainer recently, the soft-spoken artiste, who said she was on a mission, revealed that music and dance were her first love, adding that one always complements the other.

“Yes, music and dance are my first love as they are intertwined to me. There is not one without the other. As a child, I grew up in a musical household, as my mother was a pianist and composer. I played violin extensively and sang in choirs while growing up. I loved dancing to all the latest music and took dance classes. I became a professional hip hop and jazz dancer, among other styles. I always loved blending different sounds and styles, and choreographies such as Latin, African, and middle Eastern,” she stressed.

Live Your Life campaign

With a new project, a music video and campaign that she dubbed ‘Live Your Life’, which is meant to inspire people to live their lives to the fullest, Bodega features six international musicians including Jamaican superstar, Gyptian, MC Galaxy, Young D, Neza, and Neil Bajayo among others.

“We are very excited about this project as it’s meant to inspire people around the world to live their lives to the fullest and not be afraid to take chances. Also, part of the proceeds will be going to charities and foundations that support sustainable education in Africa and help at-risk youth in growth and development,” she concluded.

