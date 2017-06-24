I’m going to set a world record with rap, Vector boasts

By Rotimi Agbana

G.R.A.P music rap artiste, Vector, is set to break Guinness Book of World Records with rap music. In an exclusive chat, the non conformist rap artiste explained to Showtime how he intends to prove to the world that rap music in Nigeria can compete with that of other countries around the world.

He stylishly took a swipe at critics who have condemned him for doing commercial music; telling them how he intends to keep doing commercial music and making money from it.

“We’re about to set a record for the Guinness book of World Records, we’re working on it so at this point we’re about to break a world record with rap. However, we’re going to put Nigeria on the map by force, myself, Yung6ix, Chinko Ekun, Stage1, Jesse and others; we’re going to set a world record, so, Nigeria is going to be proud of rappers”, he boasted.

He went ahead to call on other artistes who would love to join him in setting a world record. “If you know that you can shame the world via breaking world record with Nigerian hip-hop, let’s make this happen together”, he said.

The post I’m going to set a world record with rap, Vector boasts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

