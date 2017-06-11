I’m Not Aware Of Call For Relocation Of Igbos From North – ACFYC President

BY DICKSON AGBO

The national president of the Arewa Consultative Forum Youth Congress (ACFYC), Engr. Isaac David Balami, has said that he was not at the meeting when it was pronounced that Igbos should vacate the North by the 1st of October. He said this during an interactive session with LEADERSHIP Sunday at his office in Abuja. He added that the Arewa Consultative Forum is a multi-faceted body that is made up of about 19 registered groups, and that those other groups were responsible for the call which he has since described as ‘dangerous and unnecessary’.

“I wasn’t even aware that there was going to be such meeting, until my attention was drawn to it by the press. I was shocked to know that this was what happened, and I reacted to the situation with immediate effect”, said Balami.

The northern youth leader further said that the Arewa Consultative Forum Youth Congress comprises of about 19 other Youth groups that are all registered and have their rights to make pronouncements whenever they deemed fit. He added that his own arm of the youth congress works hand in hand with the Elders Forum, and was never in support of the pronouncement.

