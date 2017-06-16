Pages Navigation Menu

I’m not leaving APGA, I remain BoT chair of party – Obiano

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Politics

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied rumours making the rounds in the social media that he has dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for a yet to be named political party, describing it as falsehood. This was contained in a press release early Friday morning, debunking report that an all night meeting […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

