I'm not mulling Chelsea exit – Hazard

Vanguard

Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculations that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea “family”. The Belgium international scored 17 goals and provided five assists to help Chelsea …

