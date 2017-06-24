I’m not perturbed by FG’s appeal against CCT ruling, says Saraki

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday said he was not disturbed by Federal Government’s appeal against the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) ruling that exonerated him on the 18-count charge of false asset declaration.

He also accused some government officials of desperate moves to convict him but expressed confidence that the Appeal Court verdict would not be different from the tribunal’s, as the facts of the case remain the same.

Saraki made the declaration in Abuja in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

The CCT presided over by Danladi Umar had on June 14, discharged and acquitted Saraki, saying the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him and, thus, upheld the no-case submission made by counsel to the defendant, Kanu Agabi.

But the presidency, which is not taking the matter lying low, had filed an 11-count appeal challenging the CCT verdict through the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Malami and signed by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) and Pius Akutah, an Assistant Chief State Council.

Saraki had expressed optimism that the appeal against the CCT judgment could not pervert justice as being felt by his challengers.

“Anybody who has been following the proceedings and the evidence by the prosecution witnesses during examination in chief and cross examination would know that if presented before any court of law, the same outcome as in the CCT would be arrived at.

“Those who are running commentary on the CCT ruling and criticising it are not even familiar with the case and the details of the trial,” Saraki stated.

He also hinted that government officials have taken the allegation against him personal, adding that they may unwittingly undermine other arms of government.

“I wonder how desperate some people in government and their collaborators have become to pull down the Senate President at all cost and by all means up to the point that they do not care if they destroy the judiciary in the process,” the statement added.

Saraki also alleged that his detractors have been sponsoring stories of allegation of bribery in an online publication against the Tribunal judges.

He, therefore, urged security agencies to immediately commence investigation on the bribery allegation, saying those behind the allegations should be invited to substantiate their claims.

