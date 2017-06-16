“I’m Not Trying To Live Like Fela, I Am Here To Create My Legacy,” – Wizkid Says

Wizkid said he is in music to create his own legacy and not to live like past legendary singers like Fela. Wizkid who first caught the attention of international pop sensation like Drake in 2015, revealed his aspiration and goals as an artiste in a recent chat with Hunger Magazine. Discussing his progress as he …

The post “I’m Not Trying To Live Like Fela, I Am Here To Create My Legacy,” – Wizkid Says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

