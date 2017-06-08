I’m not wanted anymore at Chelsea – Diego Costa

Chelsea striker Diego Costa says he has been told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer in the club’s plans. The 28-year-old scored 20 goals in 35 Premier League games to help the Blues win the title but now appears set to leave Stamford Bridge. “I’m a Chelsea player, but they do not […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

