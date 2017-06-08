Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m ODM governor, that’s why state won’t pay debt — Kidero – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

I'm ODM governor, that's why state won't pay debt — Kidero
The Star, Kenya
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero yesterday asked the Senate to compel the national government to settle the Sh72 billion debt it owes the county. He petitioned the Finance and Budget Committee to help the county recover the money. Kidero said the state is …
Kidero asks for Senate's help over Sh72b debtThe Standard
Kidero seeks Senate help over Sh72b debt owed by StateKDRTV

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.