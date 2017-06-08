I’m ODM governor, that’s why state won’t pay debt — Kidero – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
I'm ODM governor, that's why state won't pay debt — Kidero
The Star, Kenya
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero yesterday asked the Senate to compel the national government to settle the Sh72 billion debt it owes the county. He petitioned the Finance and Budget Committee to help the county recover the money. Kidero said the state is …
