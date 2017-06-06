I’m still in PDP, says Ogun lawmaker

Mrs Juliana Akintayo, a member of the Ogun House of Assembly, has dismissed speculations that she had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akintayo (PDP-Yewa-South) told newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday that she remains a card-carrying member of the PDP. The lawmaker said she had no plan to dump […]

