Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Image rights a minefield for foreign footballers, says tax expert – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Leicester Post

Image rights a minefield for foreign footballers, says tax expert
Pulse Nigeria
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo stands accused in Spain of evading 14.7 million euros in tax, highlighting the thorny issue in football of image rights. Published: 13:19 , Refreshed: 29 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP.
Ronaldo's lawyer “surprised” by tax evasion allegationsDaily Post Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?Yahoo Sports
Ronaldo denies tax fraud allegationsDeccan Herald
Pulse.com.gh –Leicester Post –KRMG
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.