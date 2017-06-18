Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imam on US no-fly list detained at JKIA – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Imam on US no-fly list detained at JKIA
Daily Nation
Yussuf Awadir Abdi, the imam of Madina Masjid in Salt Lake City, Utah, had travelled to Kenya to pick up his family but was prevented from boarding a plane. His family was allowed to fly out of the country. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, …
Utah Muslim leader to return home after being stranded in KenyaSalt Lake Tribune
American Imam stranded at JKIA in Nairobi after being rejected by the USThe Standard
American national stranded at JKIA after Trump gov't blocks himCitizen TV (press release)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.