Imam on US no-fly list detained at JKIA – Daily Nation
|
The Standard
|
Imam on US no-fly list detained at JKIA
Daily Nation
Yussuf Awadir Abdi, the imam of Madina Masjid in Salt Lake City, Utah, had travelled to Kenya to pick up his family but was prevented from boarding a plane. His family was allowed to fly out of the country. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, …
Utah Muslim leader to return home after being stranded in Kenya
American Imam stranded at JKIA in Nairobi after being rejected by the US
American national stranded at JKIA after Trump gov't blocks him
