Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imams refuse funeral prayers to ‘indefensible’ London Bridge attackers – The Guardian

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Imams refuse funeral prayers to 'indefensible' London Bridge attackers
The Guardian
People lay flowers after a vigil for victims of Saturday's attack, at Potter's Field park in London. Photograph: Tim Ireland/AP. London Bridge attacks. Imams refuse funeral prayers to 'indefensible' London Bridge attackers. More than 130 religious
No, the Problem in London Is Not 'Islamist Extremism'National Review
Muslim Brotherhood threat to U.S. needs close lookWashington Times
Terrorists Are Getting Savvier—Why Is Our News So Dumb?GOOD Magazine
The Independent –CNN –Toronto Sun –The Australian
all 190 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.