Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imo abandons 26 hospital projects – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Imo abandons 26 hospital projects
Daily Trust
Three years since Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha began the construction of what he called “world class hospitals” in all the state's 27 local government areas, only one of them has been completed while all the others are uncompleted, unequipped and …
Paris Club Refund: Group urges Okorocha to pay workers, retireesGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.