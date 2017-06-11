Imo abandons 26 hospital projects – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Imo abandons 26 hospital projects
Three years since Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha began the construction of what he called “world class hospitals” in all the state's 27 local government areas, only one of them has been completed while all the others are uncompleted, unequipped and …
