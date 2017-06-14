Imo bank robbery: We’ve arrested three — police chief

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Imo State commissioner of police, Mr. Chris Ezike, yesterday, said that three suspected armed robbers, have been arrested in connection with the robbery incident that took place in Zenith Bank Owerri.

He stated this, while briefing newsmen at the police command headquarters in the state.

The commissioner also said that the leadership of the police in the state, have awarded scholarships to the children of the two policemen who died during the robbery incident.

He added that, the bank said it would take care of the whole medical expenses of another police Sergeant, Otu Attang, who lost one of his eyes during the armed robbery attack.

Ezike said: “You will recall that on February 22, 2017, a four man gang of armed robbers trailed a customer to the Weatheral Road of Zenith bank Plc, Owerri and unleashed attack within the bank premises.

“In the ensuing gunfire, one of the armed bandits later known and identified as Ikechukwu Okpara was shot dead by F/No. 375253 Sergent Chukwudi Iboko.

“Unfortunately, Sergent Chukwudi Iboko and Sunday Agbo died next day while the third police personnel F/No.426788 Sergent Otu Attang survived by God grace.”

The commissioner went further to say: “ In the course of investigation, three of the armed robbery suspects have been arrested as well as exhibits and vehicles.

They are, “Justice Ogbonna, male, aged 36 years, aka (JJ) Abiye Charles, male, Okechukwu Nwanegbo, male, aka modestus.”

