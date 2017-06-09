Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Impact of fires, storms on tourism not known yet – minister – News24

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Impact of fires, storms on tourism not known yet – minister
News24
Cape Town – The impact of fires and storms on tourism in Knysna, Cape Town and other areas of the Western Cape will only be assessed once the situation has stabilised, Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa said on Friday. The immediate priority was to provide …
Police rubbish claims that arson to blame for Knysna firesEyewitness News
Firefighter dies combating South Africa's coastal blazesNew Delhi Times
SA Presidency denies report about Zuma's apathy towards Knysna fireClickLancashire
pppFocus
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.