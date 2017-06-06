Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Curricula not to blame for graduate joblessness – UTAG replies Akufo-Addo – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Curricula not to blame for graduate joblessness – UTAG replies Akufo-Addo
Myjoyonline.com
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has described as 'unfortunate' a comment by the President that the country's educational curricula are to blame for graduate joblessness. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told a gathering at the …
Impact of Prez Akufo-Addo's W/A tour on economyGraphic Online
Stop the blame game and fund univversities well-UTAG to PresidentPrimenewsghana
UN SDGs Advocates Group Akufo-Addo attends G-20 summit in BelgiumPulse.com.gh
YEN.COM.GH –News Ghana
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.