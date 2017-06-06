Curricula not to blame for graduate joblessness – UTAG replies Akufo-Addo – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Curricula not to blame for graduate joblessness – UTAG replies Akufo-Addo
Myjoyonline.com
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has described as 'unfortunate' a comment by the President that the country's educational curricula are to blame for graduate joblessness. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told a gathering at the …
Impact of Prez Akufo-Addo's W/A tour on economy
Stop the blame game and fund univversities well-UTAG to President
UN SDGs Advocates Group Akufo-Addo attends G-20 summit in Belgium
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!