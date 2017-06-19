Pages Navigation Menu

Imported rice Nigerians eat is poison – Governor Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has declared that rice imported to Nigeria for consumption is poisonous. Bagudu, the Chairman, Presidential Task force on Rice and Wheat Production, told newsmen on Sunday in Birnin-Kebbi that the imported rice was usually auctioned by countries because they were no longer good for human consumption. He disclosed that there […]

