Imports threaten N2bn packaged sugar investments – Busari – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Imports threaten N2bn packaged sugar investments – Busari
Daily Trust
The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has said that Nigeria's N2 billion packaged sugar investments are being threatened by smuggling of packaged sugar into the country. Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, the council's Executive …
