In new video, Boko Haram leader, Shekau, claims victory in Maiduguri attack

…Gives condition for ceasefire

…Terrorists disguising as epilepsy, abdominal pain patients —Adamawa govt

By Omeiza Ajayi, with agency report

The shadowy leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, in a new video, claimed victory in last Thursday’s attack on Maiduguri, Borno State, boasting to use the arms allegedly seized by his men from fleeing soldiers to carry out more attacks on the city.

This came on a day Adamawa State government alerted Nigerians to be careful of the antics of the Boko Haram sect, saying its members now disguise as epilepsy and abdominal pain patients to carry out their nefarious acts among large crowds.

The police and the Nigeria military had in separate statements issued on Friday said the attack on Maiduguri was effectively repelled and that three Boko Haram fighters were killed, while one was captured alive.

However, Shekau also boasted that his group was invincible, saying the Federal Government must accept Islam and repent from its ‘evil ways’, as a precondition for ceasefire.

The 23 minutes video released via YouTube was preluded by a man in military combat uniform walking over a large cache of live ammunition, boots, helmets of soldiers, mobile handsets, military ID cards, booklets and drugs which the character claimed were seized from Nigeria soldiers after the attack.

Speaking in Hausa language, the character narrated how the group successfully invaded Jiddari suburb of Maiduguri and overpowered soldiers, who he claimed fled.

He said the ongoing war would continue for a long time and would be inherited by the terrorists’ children and grandchildren, just like the situation in some parts of the Middle-East.

He said: “I am Abubakar Shekau, leader of the group known as Jamaatu Ahlil Sunna Li Dawati wal Jihad. We give thanks to Allah the exalted for bringing us to this day.

“We are happy and we are bringing glad tidings to our brothers who are spread all over the world that God has given us victory after He has safely taken us to the city of Maiduguri, where God has assisted us to chase the infidel soldiers and gave us victory over them.

“The soldiers are out there searching for us in Sambisa forest, but here we are bringing war to them in the township. We came to the city of Maiduguri and got to Jiddari suburb of Maiduguri and the soldiers saw us and fled. They have lied once again to the world that they had killed us.

“But that was not true. Nothing happened to our fighters. We went there and God helped us to chase the infidels. It is not our doing; but God’s. We went to Maiduguri and killed all that deserved to die and God also helped us to kill them.

Terrorists disguising as epilepsy patients —Adamawa govt

Meanwhile, Adamawa State government has asked Nigerians to be careful of the antics of the Boko Haram group, saying its members now disguise as epilepsy and abdominal pain patients to carry out their nefarious acts among large crowds.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Adamawa State Commissioner for Information, Ahmad Sajoh, said: “The government is taking proactive measures but it is difficult to read the minds of people who are satanic.

“We are also aware that the terrorists now have another tactics, which is that they will come to a place where people are gathered and begin to pretend as if they are epileptic or having severe stomach pain, and once people gather to assist them, they will detonate the bomb.

“So, we are also doing advocacy to tell people not to fall for such tactics. We have had it in the past; the first bomb blast in Yola was engineered like a street fight. Two people were fighting and people gathered to watch the fight and they detonated the bomb.”

“The second one, they went to a tipper garage where labourers were buying food, they declared the food free of charge, paid the woman and started giving people N500 gift, then people rushed down and gathered and then they detonated the bomb.

“We have now understood and going on advocacy to the parents to tell their children not to collect anything from people they do not know.”

While narrating how the terrorists were able to detonate an explosive that killed two children last week, the commissioner said: “What happened last week was very simple; a man was driving a vehicle and he stopped somewhere he saw some children playing, he gave them a parcel to take to their parents but unfortunately for these kids and fortunate for the parents, it was suppose to be a timed bomb but children, being children, continued playing and did not immediately take the parcel to their parents.

“By the time they took the parcel to their parents, the bomb had exploded and the two children, age 8 and 7 years, died immediately while three others were injured.”

