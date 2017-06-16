In Place Of Her Son’s Dad, Actress Tonto Dikeh Dresses Up Like A Man To Her Son’s School To Celebrate Fathers Day (Photos)
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh surely doesn’t want her son, King Andre to feel the absence of his dad! She showed up at his school dressed up as a man for father’s day celebration.
She shared a video of pictures from the event and wrote;
“JUICY MAN’s(KINGY) School father’s day celebration today.. I Showed Up For my Son.. #PROUD MOTHER #KINGTONTO #KINGY #CHAMPIONS #I AM BLESSED #I AM A WOMAN,I AM STRONG,I AM BLACK AND I AM PROUD OF THESE..”
Her estranged husband, Churchill have not had access to their son since she left him. More photos below…
