In Remembrance of Babatunde Osotimehin, a Champion for Women’s Health – HuffPost

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


In Remembrance of Babatunde Osotimehin, a Champion for Women's Health
HuffPost
This week the global health community suffered a great loss with the sudden passing of Babatunde Osotimehin, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Under Secretary-General of the United Nations. Dr. Osotimehin—a …
UNFPA Liberia opens Book of Condolence for fallen Executive DirectorThe New Dawn Liberia
Osotimehin's passing has created a void difficult to fill – ObasekiTODAY.ng

