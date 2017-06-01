IN THE INDEPENDENT: Byamukama on how he was tortured
In the Independent this week: Mayor Byamukama on how he was tortured
COVER STORY
How I was tortured: Mayor Geoffrey Byamukama narrates ordeal.
THE LAST WORD
The Jacob Zuma tragedy: How one man has brought South Africa’s democracy and Mandela’s “miracle” from honour to shame!
NEWS NALYSIS
Business feels Chinese pinch: Indians, local traders struggle as red dragon invades retail.
BUSINESS
Rockefeller Foundation to boost Uganda’s electricity access: The Foundation plans to replicate the Smart Power India initiative in Africa starting with Uganda and Kenya.
EDUCATION
In love with teargas: How admiration for army life drove a young man’s inventive mind.
RELIGION
Modern meaning of martyrdom: Hundreds of thousands of Christians once again are making the annual pilgrimage to Namugongo Martyrs Shrines to commemorate the 45 Christian young men (recognized in the spirit of Christian unity or ecumenism as 22 Catholics and 23 Anglicans) who were killed by Kabaka Mwanga II in 1886.
Standing up to the new kings: Martyrdom and the religious leaders of today.
RWANDA
Kagame pledges support to sports: Rwanda has talent, President says
Rwanda hosts floriculture investors.
BUDGET
Uganda’s 2017/ 18 budget: Business leaders want economic reforms to boost the economy.
ANALYSIS
Curbing Ugandan labour abuse abroad.
BUSINESS
Africa’s insurance need fewer players to offer better services – Zep Re CEO Murera.
Boda boda causing impotence?: Here is how you can avoid getting saddle messed up.
ART
Affirmative Art exhibit fosters self-discovery: Finding purpose in life continues to preoccupy many minds world over-regardless of gender, intellect and age.
MOTORING
You can sense trouble in your vehicle: Motorists are advised to be alert to any unusual smells, noises and other tell-tale signs that your vehicle could be experiencing a problem.
FRANKLY SPEAKING
Santa Anzo on fashion and heart matters: she is one of Uganda’s top fashion emblems.
