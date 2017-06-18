In the Mood: Tonto Dikeh Grabs Man Closely From Behind (Photos)

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was pictured dancing with popular Lagos philanthropist Kokun(owner of Kokun foundation) at a dinner held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel,Abuja.It seems that the duo are working on a project.See photos of Tonto holding him from behind and having a dance with him. Source: Instagram

The post In the Mood: Tonto Dikeh Grabs Man Closely From Behind (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

