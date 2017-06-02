Income Opportunity to Battle Nigerian Recession Woes

Citizens of Nigeria are experiencing the first recession the country has faced in twenty-five years and although some “experts” predict relief will come later in 2017, the economic hardships caused by recession may be felt far beyond the end of the year. And, these hardships are currently impacting Nigerian citizens in full force, meaning finding ways to supplement income are imperative now.

It may be surprising to learn that there are ways to circumvent the difficulties caused by an economic downturn and these opportunities are available right at the average Nigerian citizens’ fingertips – in the world of the foreign exchange market. Before dismissing the idea of trading foreign exchange, or Forex as it is typically known, some facts should be laid out to ease the potential fears that arise when considering delving into the world’s largest and most liquid financial market.

First, Forex educational resources are plentiful on the internet – many at no cost. The average person can learn the basics of trading Forex and open a practice (demo) account with a Forex broker with no investment required. The only investment that is required is time. And time is, by far, an important advantage of the Forex market, as it is open 24 hours a day, 5-1/2 days a week. Therefore, those that work full-time can spend a few hours in the morning or evening assessing the markets, planning strategies and executing trades.

But let’s back up a bit and explore more about education. There is a massive amount of resources on the internet geared toward Forex education. While some companies will charge thousands of U.S. dollars for Forex classes, there are many reputable firms that provide online education – and quality education – for free. A quality educational program will take the student through the basics of the Forex markets and the most optimal way to analyze the markets – through the use of price charts.

To trade Forex, you do not need to know loads of data or the economic status of a country – all you need to do it analyze price charts which, is the basis of the field of Technical Analysis, the preferred method of Forex market analysis for the average trader. Technical analysis involves merely looking at a Forex price chart and, with the use of a select number of tools, determining in which direction the market is likely to move. It’s that simple.

Another advantage to Forex trading is the minimal investment required to open a live account. Once a trader becomes comfortable with the basics of Forex, an account for live trading can be opened with a minimal investment – as little as 100 USD. Start small. Get a feel for what it is like to enter an actual trade. Learn to minimize losses and maximize gains. And do it on your own time, with a market that rarely ever sleeps. Forex trading opportunities are limitless. A small investment is all that is required – both in terms of time and money – to enter the exciting world of Forex in Nigeria and strive during a time of economic hardship.

