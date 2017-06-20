Pages Navigation Menu

Incoming Jam Alert! Olamide & Davido team up on New Single

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Undoubtedly two of the biggest names in the Nigerian music scene, Olamide & Davido have united once again on a new single. The pair met up in Miami where they are recording the single as well as shooting a video for it. Although the title is not yet known, is it sure going to be […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

