Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Intersection of Cybersecurity and Intelligent Automation – FederalNewsRadio.com

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


FederalNewsRadio.com

The Intersection of Cybersecurity and Intelligent Automation
FederalNewsRadio.com
As the cybersecurity challenge has morphed into a multi-front battle – from the insider in the next cubicle to a distant but malevolent foreign power – chief information security officers, network operations and security operations center staffs have
What Trump's Executive Order on Cybersecurity Means for the Electric IndustryElectric Light & Power
Increase Your Cyber-Security Efforts to Protect Your Advisory Business From ThreatsETFdb.com
Cybersecurity: the growing threat to renewablesRecharge (subscription)
Lawfare (blog) –Techpoint.ng –SecurityInfoWatch –Telegraph.co.uk
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.