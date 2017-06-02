Independence Day Bombing: Court Strikes out Treason Charge against Okah – THISDAY Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

Independence Day Bombing: Court Strikes out Treason Charge against Okah

Independence Day Bombing: Court Strikes out Treason Charge against Okah
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court in Abuja thursday dismissed a treasonable felony charge filed against a member of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Charles Okah. The federal government had brought …
Okah, Nwabueze have case to answer, says courtGuardian (blog)
2010 Independence Day blast: Court insists Okah must face trialThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

