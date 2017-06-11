Pages Navigation Menu

India arrests Nigerian Okafor with $525K of narcotics

Vanguard

India arrests Nigerian Okafor with $525K of narcotics
Vanguard
The 27 year-old Nigerian identified as Chinedu Peter Okafor was travelling from Delhi to Goa when he was nabbed on the Madgoan Rajdhani Express train. He had frequented the route and triggered suspicions before his arrest by operatives of the Narcotics …
