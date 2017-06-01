Indomie fete 100,000 children on children’s day

By Dayo Adesulu

As part of activities marking the 2017 Children’s day celebration, Indomie Fan Club (IFC); Nigeria’s largest children based fan club organised a fun-filled children’s party for over 100,000 school children across the country and also used the event to reward winners of the Indomie ‘Show Your Talent Competition’ which started in April.

One of this year’s celebrations held at the Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos State hosted over 100,000 thousand children from different schools within Lagos to a fanfare celebrations. Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie gave an amazing treats to all the children present regardless of their social class as they all participated in various fun activities which include bumper car, carousel, the rockets, the pirates’ ship, the spinner, the tea cup, disco ride, and the air bicycle, all in a bid to deepen the social interactions.

The Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju speaking during the event explained that the celebration which is replicated across various parts of Nigeria has been decentralized to make it accessible to more children in the hinterland with such fun centres. According to him, “One of the reasons for this fun-filled event is because some of these kids may not have the privilege to go to such places to celebrate children’s day as some of their parents may not have the time or resources to do, so the brand is filling the gap and providing such ambience for the kids to have fun.”

Ashiwaju added that, “This annual event targets at least a hundred thousand kids over the period of the celebration days with over a thousand schools across the country.”

In spite of the monetary cost, the joy on the faces of the hosted children as they bond with each other is what is paramount to Indomie. A platform to bring kid together is what Indomie brand loves to do.”

Commenting on the competition, the Coordinator of Indomie Fan’s Club, Mrs. FaithJoshua,expressed that “It was a deliberate act that the grand finale of the Indomie Fan’s club ‘Show Your Talent Competition’ which started in Aprilsimultaneously hold during the Children’s Day celebration week. The competition is one of the many ways through which the brand is engaging with kids by giving the opportunity to express their creative talents and abilities.”

In the final stage of the competition, the top ten that qualified from all over the country battled it out for the first, second and third positionswith cash prizes for the best in each region of the Indomie fan’s club nationwide. In all,the sum of one million naira was shared among the top contenders in the competition with loads of other gift items.

Mrs. Dupe Ogunwo, a parent present at the event, expressed her gratitude to Dufil Prima Foods for putting together the exciting events for children, particularly for kids that their parents can’t afford such luxury. “The impact of this event cannot be quantified as it will go a long way to boost our children’s morale.”

The Indomie Children’s Day celebration which started on Monday, 22nd May will end Saturday, 27th May, 2017 and will be held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Akure, Abeokuta, Benin and Ibadan.

