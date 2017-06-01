Indonesia Seeks More Crude from Nigeria

Indonesia, a South East Asia emerging economy, has indicated interest to purchase more crude oil from Nigeria. Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Purwanto, who stated this in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, explained that his Country’s President Joko Widodo, had instructed Indonesia National Oil Company, Pertamina, to direct its attention to Nigeria in its quest to meet that country’s surging energy needs.

