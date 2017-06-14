Industrial unrest looms in Ministry of defence, others over N290bn unpaid arrears – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Industrial unrest looms in Ministry of defence, others over N290bn unpaid arrears
Vanguard
INDICATIONS have emerged of a looming industrial unrest in the Ministry of Defence, MoD, Education, and others following workers' restiveness over unpaid salaries, and other benefits including promotion arrears totaling N290billion. •A cross section of …
