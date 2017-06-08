INEC and Gov. Bello’s alleged double registration

By Michael Jegede The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) penultimate week released a statement accusing the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of registering a second time in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, an action that violates the provisions of Nigeria’s electoral law. Section 12(2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) stipulates that “A person shall not register in more than one registration center or register more than once in the same registration center.” Section 12(3) further provides that any person who acts contrary to subsection (2) “commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N100, 000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

