INEC creates 10 additional centres in Bayelsa for CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa has created additional ten centres in the state for the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Mr Clement Oha, Director and Administrative Secretary of the Commission in Bayelsa, disclosed this on Saturday in Yenagoa that the centres were created to to ease the challenge posed by the difficult terrain in the state.

The nation-wide CVR, began in April with nine centres in the state.

This brings to 19 the number of centres in the state.

“INEC already knows the terrain in Bayelsa and the difficulties in transportation, so, we will continue to do all that we can do to ensure that no eligible persons is disfranchised.

“The new centres were part of the Commission’s efforts to decentralise the exercise as centres get closer to the people; we seek support of the stakeholders to ensure that the exercise is hitch free.

“Well, so far so good, the registration exercise has recorded some success; people’s turnout is courageous,” he said.

At Onopa, Yenagoa Local Government Area centre, INEC officers were present and the exercise was orderly.

An Officer at the centre, who refused to mention his name said the exercise had been smooth since it began in April, the turn out has been “great”.

“It has been smooth, the turnout is okay ,” the officer said.

Mr Joy Apreala, commended INEC for putting the registration early before the 2019 elections.

“Yes, on the additional ten centres in the state, is a welcome development and at least it will give opportunity to many eligible persons to register,” Apreala said.

The post INEC creates 10 additional centres in Bayelsa for CVR appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

