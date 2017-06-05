INEC fixes July 8 for by-election to replace Senator Isiaka Adeleke

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed July 8, to conduct the by-election to fill the Osun West Senatorial District vacant seat at the upper legislative chamber. This was contained in a notice made public on Monday and signed by the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Osun State, Ademusire E.A. “Consequent upon the provisions […]

INEC fixes July 8 for by-election to replace Senator Isiaka Adeleke

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

