INEC Issues Certificate To ADP, YPP Others

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will tomorrow, Friday issue certificates to the five newly registered political parties.

Sources from two of the new parties disclosed this to Leadership yesterday.

The new associations registered as political parties by the electoral commission are Young Progressive Party (YPP); Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA).

Others are New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGPN); All Democratic People’s Movement of Nigeria (ADPMN); and Action Democratic Party, (ADP).

Sources from ADP and YPP confirmed to LEADERSHIP that they will be given their certificates today.

“We will be given our certificate of registration by INEC on Friday (today) and we will therefore go into full blast. Already we consolidating and expanding our base that much I can assure you.”

The source from ADP who corroborated stated that they remain the party to beat ahead of 2019.

