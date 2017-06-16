INEC issues certificates to APDA, four others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented certificates of registration to five newly-registered political parties in the country.

The parties are – Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Democratic People’s Movement (ADPM), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while presenting the certificates to the parties in Abuja, urged them not to consider their registration as an end in itself.

Yakubu said the registration should be seen as opportunity for the political parties to exercise their critical roles in the best interest of the nation’s democracy.

He said, “As you are aware, political parties are at the heart of our democracy. Under the Constitution, no Nigerian can contest an election conducted by lNEC unless he/she is sponsored by a political party.

“Similarly, under the Constitution, you are registered to operate as national political parties.

“As such, you should remain committed to the politics of principles and development of the entire nation as articulated in your party constitutions and manifestos which you submitted along with your applications for registration.

“You must eschew the politics of division, bitterness, mudslinging and hatred.

“You must also be inclusive in all your activities by giving opportunity to all citizens, especially disadvantaged groups such as women, youths and persons with disabilities.”

He assured that the new parties would enjoy equal rights and privileges of recognised political parties under the Constitution, the Electoral Act as well as INEC’s regulations and guidelines.

NAN

